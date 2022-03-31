Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Revenue clocked in at $91.50 million, up 8.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] closed the trading session at $3.49 on 03/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.1653, while the highest price level was $3.65. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Kandi Technologies Reports 2021 Financial Results.

2021 revenue of $91.5 million, net income of $23 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.72 percent and weekly performance of -1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, KNDI reached to a volume of 10770723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNDI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

KNDI stock trade performance evaluation

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 16.70% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,953,498, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,464,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 million in KNDI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.67 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 29.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 3,462,610 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,257,116 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,834,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,554,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,336,523 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 812,561 shares during the same period.