JP Morgan slashes price target on Uxin Limited [UXIN] – find out why.

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] loss -10.74% on the last trading session, reaching $1.08 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

Uxin Limited represents 412.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $462.39 million with the latest information. UXIN stock price has been found in the range of $1.071 to $1.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 3233910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uxin Limited [UXIN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for UXIN stock

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.65. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1021, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3081 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$152,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $105 million, or 45.70% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 41,282,598, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.82% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 11,444,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.85 million in UXIN stocks shares; and TPG GP A, LLC, currently with $8.12 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 25,920,766 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 14,278,360 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 46,927,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,126,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,217,270 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 943,737 shares during the same period.