Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is -26.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.86 during the day while it closed the day at $3.65. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Geneos Therapeutics Secures $17 Million in Series A2 Financing to Advance Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy Platform.

Geneos expands its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial in lead indication for treating patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Financing led by Flerie Invest and Dr. Ted Fjällman joins Geneos’ Board of Directors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has declined by -29.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.79% and lost -26.85% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $821.91 million, with 212.95 million shares outstanding and 207.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 4858284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 456.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $329 million, or 40.60% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,244,914, which is approximately -0.679% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,300,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.81 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.17 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,128,543 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 3,057,668 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 71,864,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,051,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,345,218 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,223,494 shares during the same period.