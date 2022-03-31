H.C. Wainwright lifts Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] loss -9.77% or -0.06 points to close at $0.61 with a heavy trading volume of 6266276 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Sesen Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Anticipated Regulatory Path Forward for the Company’s Lead Product Candidate, Vicineum™.

Participated in productive CMC and Clinical Type A Meetings with the FDA in the fourth quarter.

Type C Meeting with the FDA planned for March 28, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.65, the shares rose to $0.66 and dropped to $0.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SESN points out that the company has recorded -20.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, SESN reached to a volume of 6266276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SESN shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SESN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Sesen Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SESN stock

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, SESN shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6754, while it was recorded at 0.6752 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5419 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

There are presently around $36 million, or 24.70% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,488,604, which is approximately 23.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,366,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.35 million in SESN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.04 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 72.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 11,231,666 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,150,359 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 30,576,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,958,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,776 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,416,687 shares during the same period.