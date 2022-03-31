Grifols S.A. [GRFS] Revenue clocked in at $5.42 billion, up 5.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ: GRFS] gained 9.86% or 1.06 points to close at $11.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5560544 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Grifols partners with Feeding America® to help address hunger in the U.S..

– The Grifols Box Out Hunger food drive, in its first year as an official partner of Feeding America®, has a goal of collecting more than one million pounds of food for local member food banks.

– In the U.S., 38 million people face hunger, including 12 million children.

It opened the trading session at $10.76, the shares rose to $12.78 and dropped to $10.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRFS points out that the company has recorded -20.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 852.03K shares, GRFS reached to a volume of 5560544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grifols S.A. [GRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $24.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Grifols S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Grifols S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols S.A. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 111.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GRFS stock

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, GRFS shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Grifols S.A. [GRFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grifols S.A. [GRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.45 and a Gross Margin at +36.78. Grifols S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.71.

Return on Total Capital for GRFS is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.94. Additionally, GRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] managed to generate an average of $7,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Grifols S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Grifols S.A. [GRFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols S.A. go to 13.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grifols S.A. [GRFS]

Positions in Grifols S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ:GRFS] by around 7,409,660 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,751,780 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 95,539,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,700,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRFS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,636,831 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,589,507 shares during the same period.