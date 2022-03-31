Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] Is Currently -0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] traded at a low on 03/30/22, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.22. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Gates Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES, “Gates” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional ordinary shares. The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The offering is expected to close on March 30, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in this offering. Citigroup is serving as the underwriter for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8789216 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for GTES stock reached $4.69 billion, with 291.77 million shares outstanding and 290.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.06K shares, GTES reached a trading volume of 8789216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $19.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock. On February 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GTES shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 15.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has GTES stock performed recently?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, GTES shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +38.59. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 29.99%.

Insider trade positions for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]

There are presently around $4,474 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 192,337,591, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,914,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.83 million in GTES stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $129.85 million in GTES stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gates Industrial Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE:GTES] by around 19,528,767 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 19,196,789 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 252,727,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,453,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTES stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,817,546 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,441,873 shares during the same period.