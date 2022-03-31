For Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.15 during the day while it closed the day at $4.70. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Sunlight Financial Announces New Chief Financial Officer.

–Rodney Yoder to succeed Barry Edinburg, who will remain with Sunlight in an advisory role–.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that Rodney Yoder has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective April 1, 2022. He succeeds current CFO Barry Edinburg, who will remain at the company as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUNL stock has inclined by 4.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.65% and lost -1.67% year-on date.

The market cap for SUNL stock reached $599.72 million, with 84.83 million shares outstanding and 74.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SUNL reached a trading volume of 4348230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNL shares is $8.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SUNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

SUNL stock trade performance evaluation

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, SUNL shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. go to 65.97%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $193 million, or 76.70% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 7,337,241, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 5,599,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.27 million in SUNL stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $19.71 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly 5.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 15,590,597 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 8,243,409 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 15,792,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,626,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,903,011 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,284,783 shares during the same period.