For Ring Energy Inc. [REI], Analyst sees a rise to $4.75. What next?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.93 at the close of the session, up 5.08%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Ring Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Year-End 2021 Proved Reserves and Provides 2022 Guidance.

~ Continuing to Generate Free Cash Flow, Reduce Debt and Increase Liquidity ~.

~ 2022 Capital Budget of $120 Million to $140 Million Supports Previously Announced Continuous Drilling Program ~ .

Ring Energy Inc. stock is now 72.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.16 and lowest of $3.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.16, which means current price is +74.67% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 7448426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has REI stock performed recently?

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.67. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48.

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

There are presently around $86 million, or 24.60% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,395,840, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,182,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.16 million in REI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.79 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 4,190,918 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,962,458 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,868,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,021,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,683 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,108 shares during the same period.