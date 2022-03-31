For PVH Corp. [PVH], Analyst sees a drop to $85. What next?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] plunged by -$5.79 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $88.22 during the day while it closed the day at $82.69. The company report on March 30, 2022 that PVH Corp. to Host Investor Day on April 13, 2022.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. At the Investor Day, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Larsson, and other members of the executive leadership team will provide an overview of PVH’s multi-year strategic growth plan, followed by a question-and-answer session.

A live video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the event on our website for 12 months.

PVH Corp. stock has also gained 3.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PVH stock has declined by -21.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.40% and lost -22.47% year-on date.

The market cap for PVH stock reached $5.63 billion, with 70.90 million shares outstanding and 69.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, PVH reached a trading volume of 3226439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PVH Corp. [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $122.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PVH stock trade performance evaluation

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, PVH shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.99, while it was recorded at 84.14 for the last single week of trading, and 103.59 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.78. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for PVH is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.30. Additionally, PVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PVH Corp. [PVH] managed to generate an average of -$34,427 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PVH Corp. [PVH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -6.04%.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,212 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,264,992, which is approximately 13.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,775,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.01 million in PVH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $686.45 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 4,749,261 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 6,346,020 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 59,111,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,206,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 701,906 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,663,767 shares during the same period.