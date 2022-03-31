For Geron Corporation [GERN], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.33%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Geron Corporation Announces the Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 53,333,334 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 18,095,238 shares of its common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 35,714,286 shares of its common stock. The combined offering price to the public of each share of common stock and accompanying warrant is $1.05. The combined offering price to the public of each pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant is $1.049. The common stock and pre-funded warrants will be sold in combination with an accompanying warrant to purchase 0.5 of a share of common stock issued for each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant sold. The accompanying warrant has an exercise price of $1.45 per share and expires five years from the date of issuance; however, such term will be shortened upon achievement of a regulatory milestone.

All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Geron. The gross proceeds to Geron from this underwritten public offering are expected to be approximately $75.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by Geron. The offering is expected to close on or about April 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock rose by 1.27%. The one-year Geron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.9. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $539.70 million, with 330.87 million shares outstanding and 323.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 19285802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 385.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 49.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.87 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0948, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3077 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168 million, or 44.10% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,217,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.28 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.75 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 3,307,906 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,812,212 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 122,221,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,341,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,096 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 229,851 shares during the same period.