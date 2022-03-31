For Corning Incorporated [GLW], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] loss -1.93% or -0.74 points to close at $37.58 with a heavy trading volume of 6188717 shares. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Brightspeed Readies First Deployment of State-of-the-Art High Speed Fiber Optics Network.

Working with Leading Industry Partners to Execute Blueprint for $2 Billion Network Transformation Plan.

It opened the trading session at $38.16, the shares rose to $38.28 and dropped to $37.255, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLW points out that the company has recorded 1.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, GLW reached to a volume of 6188717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $47.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $38 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GLW stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 47 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 35.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for GLW stock

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, GLW shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.34, while it was recorded at 38.11 for the last single week of trading, and 38.89 for the last 200 days.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +35.26. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 22.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corning Incorporated [GLW]

There are presently around $22,384 million, or 70.20% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,075,409, which is approximately 0.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,727,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.43 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly -3.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 566 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 24,148,544 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 30,451,191 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 529,541,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,141,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,126,911 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,813,966 shares during the same period.