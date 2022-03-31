For Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on March 4, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted ten new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 105,470 shares of the company’s common stock, and granted an aggregate of 71,250 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to eleven new non-executive employees. Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $0.92 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee’s decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first company designated quarterly RSU vest date following the first anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter. Each stock option has a 10-year term, and each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the award agreement covering the grant.

A sum of 7714414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.14M shares. Ardelyx Inc. shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.08.

The one-year ARDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.48. The average equity rating for ARDX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

ARDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 48.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.03 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8662, while it was recorded at 1.0740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2564 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardelyx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ARDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 33.70% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,628,984, which is approximately -12.809% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,426,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 million in ARDX stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.94 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 16,615,703 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 23,178,636 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,765,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,559,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,011,917 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 18,034,481 shares during the same period.