Clarivate Plc [CLVT] moved down -2.33: Why It’s Important

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.22%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Clarivate Launches New Report on the Research Profile of Central Europe.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today launches a new Global Research Report from the Institute for Scientific Information which outlines the research landscape of eleven countries across Central Europe – identifying rapidly maturing research networks.

Central Europe: A profile of the region and its place in the European research network highlights the current research output of the countries that acceded to the European Union post-2000 – Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. These countries have shown strong, consistent growth in research output over the past 30 years with an increase in international collaboration clearly having a positive impact.

Over the last 12 months, CLVT stock dropped by -36.57%. The one-year Clarivate Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.29. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.46 billion, with 675.50 million shares outstanding and 518.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, CLVT stock reached a trading volume of 3798728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 16.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 19.95%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,864 million, or 90.50% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,092,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.74 million in CLVT stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $615.89 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -31.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 116,518,200 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 51,212,528 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 407,758,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,489,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,725,166 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,261,286 shares during the same period.