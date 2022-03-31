Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] Is Currently -0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: ASZ] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.77 at the close of the session, down -0.10%.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II stock is now 0.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASZ Stock saw the intraday high of $9.79 and lowest of $9.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.14, which means current price is +1.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 486.15K shares, ASZ reached a trading volume of 4655326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ASZ stock performed recently?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, ASZ shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]

52 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:ASZ] by around 20,959,625 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 13,210,209 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 83,910,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,080,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASZ stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,733,927 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 10,476,199 shares during the same period.