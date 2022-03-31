Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Is Currently -7.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] closed the trading session at $11.30 on 03/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.26, while the highest price level was $12.2797. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the market close on Tuesday, April 5th 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13728542. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on April 19, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.98 percent and weekly performance of -15.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, ARRY reached to a volume of 4039744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 188.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

ARRY stock trade performance evaluation

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.23. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARRY is now 32.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.46. Additionally, ARRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] managed to generate an average of $151,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to -5.58%.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,760 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,931,221, which is approximately 12.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,892,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.32 million in ARRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $142.28 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly 5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 28,810,162 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 19,277,559 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 95,219,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,307,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,041,777 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,972,494 shares during the same period.