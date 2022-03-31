Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG] gain 1.11% so far this year. What now?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [NYSE: APSG] gained 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $9.98 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that American Express Global Business Travel Reports 2021 Financial Results Well Above Forecast.

Business Travel Recovery Well Underway and Gaining Momentum.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital represents 102.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.02 billion with the latest information. APSG stock price has been found in the range of $9.94 to $9.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 325.29K shares, APSG reached a trading volume of 3361167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for APSG stock

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, APSG shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital go to 18.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [APSG]

61 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital [NYSE:APSG] by around 26,731,949 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 18,951,786 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,441,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,125,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APSG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,595,925 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,962,283 shares during the same period.