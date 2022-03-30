Yext Inc. [YEXT] Is Currently 10.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] traded at a high on 03/29/22, posting a 10.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.46. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Yext Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $100 million of its outstanding common stock.

The share repurchase plan will be executed in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5867250 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yext Inc. stands at 5.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.95%.

The market cap for YEXT stock reached $1.01 billion, with 130.36 million shares outstanding and 117.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, YEXT reached a trading volume of 5867250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16.50 to $5.25, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 120.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.03 and a Gross Margin at +74.83. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Yext Inc. [YEXT]

There are presently around $604 million, or 70.60% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,298,944, which is approximately -25.436% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,176,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.67 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $72.44 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 2.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 8,881,800 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,478,151 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 70,805,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,165,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,326,248 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,655,362 shares during the same period.