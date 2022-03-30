why Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.80

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] loss -3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $32.75 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Suncor Energy Names Peter Zebedee as the Executive Vice President of Mining and Upgrading.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2022) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced the appointment of Peter Zebedee as the executive vice president of Mining and Upgrading, effective April 11, 2022.

Peter comes to Suncor from LNG Canada where he had been seconded by Shell as the chief executive officer since 2019. Prior to his secondment into the LNG Canada joint venture, Peter’s last position with Shell was vice president Canada Manufacturing and general manager Scotford.

Suncor Energy Inc. represents 1.45 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.45 billion with the latest information. SU stock price has been found in the range of $32.635 to $33.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 6780078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SU stock

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.01, while it was recorded at 33.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.50 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $27,552 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 77,055,637, which is approximately 2.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,104,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in SU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.56 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 0.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 58,734,891 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 78,097,133 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 704,462,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 841,294,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,337,887 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 28,933,036 shares during the same period.