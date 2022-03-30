why NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.57

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] slipped around -1.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.08 at the close of the session, down -3.90%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that NortonLifeLock Named One of America’s Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– NortonLifeLock.

We are honored to be featured on Newsweek’s “America’s Most Trusted Brands 2022” list. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to being a company that consumers can turn to when navigating their digital lives.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock is now 4.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLOK Stock saw the intraday high of $27.70 and lowest of $26.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.92, which means current price is +8.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 5787105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 27.81 for the last single week of trading, and 26.32 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $15,741 million, or 99.70% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,970,609, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,009,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 2.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 51,159,355 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 42,968,466 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 464,444,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,572,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,555,665 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,432,833 shares during the same period.