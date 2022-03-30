why Alcoa Corporation [AA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.42

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] loss -2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $90.07 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Alcoa Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

Alcoa Corporation represents 183.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.17 billion with the latest information. AA stock price has been found in the range of $84.1295 to $90.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 7525229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $86.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $60 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AA stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 52 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.31, while it was recorded at 92.75 for the last single week of trading, and 53.27 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $14,009 million, or 84.90% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,119,209, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,693,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $590.22 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 43.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 40,222,956 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 30,479,239 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 80,812,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,515,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,840,366 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 11,413,798 shares during the same period.