Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] fell -3.72% so far this year. What now?

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] gained 1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $2.07 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces Year-End 2021 Results, Business Update and Management Succession Changes.

Construction Activities Underway of Commercial Scale Facility in Coosa County, Alabama.

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit Granted to Westwater for Commencement of Site Grading.

Westwater Resources Inc. represents 35.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.06 million with the latest information. WWR stock price has been found in the range of $1.95 to $2.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 6341581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

Trading performance analysis for WWR stock

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.36. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.56.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $10 million, or 11.90% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,473,027, which is approximately 10.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,044,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in WWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.97 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 1,833,581 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 398,978 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,640,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,872,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 620,155 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 49,386 shares during the same period.