Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] gained 14.87% or 6.41 points to close at $49.53 with a heavy trading volume of 6610815 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full-Year Financial Results; Company Provides First Quarter FY 2022 Business Update and Outlook.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022.

As of January 30, 2022, all of the Company’s 142 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico were open, including 1 new store opened during the quarter. The Company’s two Canadian stores were required by provincial mandate to temporarily close in early January. Both Canadian stores reopened in early Fiscal 2022.

It opened the trading session at $43.75, the shares rose to $50.00 and dropped to $43.5501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLAY points out that the company has recorded 22.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, PLAY reached to a volume of 6610815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $56, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PLAY stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLAY shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.50. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 14.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.89, while it was recorded at 44.87 for the last single week of trading, and 37.79 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.