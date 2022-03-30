Wall Street Analyst Initiated Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ: ISPO] jumped around 0.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.27 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Inspirato Makes History as New Title Sponsor For The Colorado Open Championships.

Groundbreaking Sponsorship Creates Equal Record Purses for Men’s and Women’s Championship Golf Events.

The Colorado Open Golf Foundation announced today that Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative Denver-based luxury travel subscription brand, will succeed CoBank as the new title sponsor of the Colorado Open Championships beginning this year. Under the groundbreaking new sponsorship, Inspirato will make history by enabling the Open to offer the largest purses of any state open in the country and establishing it as the first state open to offer equal purses for both the men’s and women’s championships.

Inspirato Incorporated stock is now -18.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISPO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.38 and lowest of $7.8201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.00, which means current price is +7.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 783.23K shares, ISPO reached a trading volume of 6258279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Inspirato Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Inspirato Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspirato Incorporated is set at 8.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ISPO stock performed recently?

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, ISPO shares dropped by -82.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.23, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.37 for the last 200 days.

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Inspirato Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]

There are presently around $140 million, or 38.30% of ISPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPO stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,587,584, which is approximately 167.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,498,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.85 million in ISPO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $10.85 million in ISPO stock with ownership of nearly 174.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inspirato Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ:ISPO] by around 4,963,745 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,751,753 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 8,939,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,655,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,559,063 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,685,598 shares during the same period.