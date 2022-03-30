Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVAH] loss -26.72% on the last trading session, reaching $3.95 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fiscal year 2021 revenue increased 12.3% to $1,678.6 million, compared to fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal year 2021 had 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in 2020; Q4 2021 had 13 weeks compared to 14 weeks in Q4 2020.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. represents 184.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $756.62 million with the latest information. AVAH stock price has been found in the range of $3.81 to $4.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 302.84K shares, AVAH reached a trading volume of 4778469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVAH shares is $12.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVAH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AVAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for AVAH stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.59. With this latest performance, AVAH shares dropped by -24.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.87% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.26. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Total Capital for AVAH is now 7.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 464.28. Additionally, AVAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 454.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] managed to generate an average of -$1,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. go to 37.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]

There are presently around $944 million, or 95.20% of AVAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVAH stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 81,600,880, which is approximately 0.705% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; J.H. WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC, holding 48,655,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.25 million in AVAH stocks shares; and NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $29.3 million in AVAH stock with ownership of nearly 40.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AVAH] by around 59,682,696 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 7,308,922 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 108,132,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,124,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVAH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,768,203 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,713,741 shares during the same period.