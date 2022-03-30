ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Revenue clocked in at $57.40 million, down -49.56% YTD: What’s Next?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.20 during the day while it closed the day at $0.18. The company report on February 15, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of $5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock and 2,500 shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The shares of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.20 per share. The shares of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.20 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock has also loss -5.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TBLT stock has declined by -53.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.68% and lost -49.56% year-on date.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $25.25 million, with 122.06 million shares outstanding and 121.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 5363063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

TBLT stock trade performance evaluation

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2157, while it was recorded at 0.1878 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4602 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.30% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,573,116, which is approximately 20.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,111,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.18 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 4,013,359 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 70,446 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,833,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,916,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,482 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,938 shares during the same period.