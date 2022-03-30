Toast Inc. [TOST] moved up 12.53: Why It’s Important

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] surged by $2.41 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.05 during the day while it closed the day at $21.64. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Toast Names Jennifer DiRico General Manager and Head of International.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced the appointment of Jennifer DiRico as General Manager and Head of International.

Toast Inc. stock has also gained 6.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOST stock has declined by -41.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.44% and lost -37.65% year-on date.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $11.33 billion, with 289.58 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 7967461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOST stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TOST shares from 48 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.44% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.40, while it was recorded at 20.04 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

There are presently around $2,528 million, or 56.30% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,533,723, which is approximately 1148.354% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,003,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.06 million in TOST stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $152.89 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 992.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 92,034,840 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,284,168 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,119,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,438,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,316,629 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,301,138 shares during the same period.