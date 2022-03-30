The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $41

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $1.18. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Threedium and Craft Worldwide Host GM Experience During Metaverse Fashion Week.

Craft Worldwide and Threedium are hosting a collection of fully-branded boutique shops along with 3D wearables from global brands participating in Metaverse Fashion Week (www.metaversefashionweek.com) in Decentraland March 24-27. Dozens of brands as well as Web3 digital brands are featured alongside global sponsors participating in the event.

The fashion week showcases some of the most cutting-edge brands and styles, including Tommy Hilfiger, Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Casablanca, and Prive Porter, as well as popular web3 brands like DeadFellaz, FangGang, & Mortiverse. Visitors to the shopping mall will be able to virtually experience the fashion event, attend the “Taste of the Future” for exclusive content, experiences as well as participate in physical and digital drops.

A sum of 4796984 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.08M shares. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $37.37 and dropped to a low of $36.32 until finishing in the latest session at $37.19.

The one-year IPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.07. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 27 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.70, while it was recorded at 36.15 for the last single week of trading, and 35.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,363 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,632,558, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,390,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.4 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -8.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 22,316,142 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 22,700,890 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 353,855,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,872,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,033,321 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,692,920 shares during the same period.