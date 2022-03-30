Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Is Currently -4.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] slipped around -0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.64 at the close of the session, down -4.02%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Rocket Lab Confirms Next Electron Launch Window Opens for BlackSky April 1, 2022 UTC; Provides Update on Effect to Prior Q1 Revenue Guidance.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab”), a leading launch and space systems company, has today announced the launch window for its next Electron mission, a dedicated mission for BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc., begins April 1, 2022 UTC. This launch window opening in April rather than March is weather related and will result in this mission and its related revenue being recognized in Rocket Lab’s fiscal Q2 2022, versus in fiscal Q1 2022 as was previously anticipated at the time Rocket Lab provided Q1 2022 financial guidance in conjunction with its Q4 2021 preliminary earnings release on February 28, 2022. As a result, Rocket Lab is updating its expected Q1 2022 revenue outlook from the range of $42 million to $47 million previously provided on February 28, 2022, to approximately $40 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is now -37.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKLB Stock saw the intraday high of $8.085 and lowest of $7.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.34, which means current price is +1.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 5602204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $18.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.48. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

There are presently around $2,643 million, or 59.00% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 115,004,795, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 81,450,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.28 million in RKLB stocks shares; and DEER VIII & CO. LTD., currently with $622.28 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 195,289,360 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 35,417,279 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 115,191,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,898,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,512,163 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 25,205,677 shares during the same period.