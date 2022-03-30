RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] – find out why.

IGM Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IGMS] surged by $14.5 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.98 during the day while it closed the day at $29.49. The company report on March 29, 2022 that IGM Announces Proposed Public Offering.

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) today announced that it intends to offer and sell $200.0 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, non-voting common stock, in an underwritten public offering. In addition, IGM intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30.0 million of shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities offered in the offering will be sold by IGM. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

IGM Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 83.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IGMS stock has inclined by 0.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.38% and gained 0.55% year-on date.

The market cap for IGMS stock reached $1.01 billion, with 33.44 million shares outstanding and 14.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 311.28K shares, IGMS reached a trading volume of 41868438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGMS shares is $57.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for IGM Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for IGM Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on IGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IGM Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

IGMS stock trade performance evaluation

IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.97. With this latest performance, IGMS shares gained by 76.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.31 for IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 18.33 for the last single week of trading, and 50.90 for the last 200 days.

IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IGMS is now -25.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.21. Additionally, IGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS] managed to generate an average of -$760,327 per employee.IGM Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

IGM Biosciences Inc. [IGMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $271 million, or 68.80% of IGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGMS stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 3,334,355, which is approximately -2.66% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 3,156,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.31 million in IGMS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $35.55 million in IGMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IGM Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in IGM Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IGMS] by around 1,738,302 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 947,927 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,386,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,072,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGMS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,821 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 394,056 shares during the same period.