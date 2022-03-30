Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] moved down -5.02: Why It’s Important

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] plunged by -$5.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $102.49 during the day while it closed the day at $101.33. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Nutrien to Host Investor Update Meeting on June 9.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is hosting a virtual Investor Update meeting on June 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Nutrien’s Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, ESG performance and capital allocation priorities.

Nutrien Ltd. stock has also loss -3.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTR stock has inclined by 32.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.93% and gained 34.75% year-on date.

The market cap for NTR stock reached $68.98 billion, with 568.01 million shares outstanding and 544.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 6978524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $79, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.43, while it was recorded at 105.76 for the last single week of trading, and 70.25 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 66.50%.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,044 million, or 68.53% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,927,103, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,750,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.0 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 26,740,401 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 28,335,234 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 301,508,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,584,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,439,648 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,158,423 shares during the same period.