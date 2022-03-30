Needham slashes price target on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] – find out why.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDYN] closed the trading session at $14.26 on 03/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.42, while the highest price level was $16.37. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Grid Dynamics Demonstrates Significant Business Momentum with Continued Revenue Growth, Increased Customer Demand, and Expanded Global Client Engagements.

Key Takeaways:.

The leading digital IT consulting provider recently reported its fourth consecutive quarter with record revenue and nearly doubled its annual revenue in 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.44 percent and weekly performance of 15.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 980.24K shares, GDYN reached to a volume of 4651303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDYN shares is $20.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GDYN stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GDYN shares from 14 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDYN in the course of the last twelve months was 79.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.60.

GDYN stock trade performance evaluation

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.75. With this latest performance, GDYN shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.03, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 26.14 for the last 200 days.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.02 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.63.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $518 million, or 68.70% of GDYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDYN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,222,685, which is approximately 5.736% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,088,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.54 million in GDYN stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $34.26 million in GDYN stock with ownership of nearly 6.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDYN] by around 4,541,376 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,962,497 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 35,246,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,750,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDYN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,304,167 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 368,645 shares during the same period.