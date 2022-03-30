Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] fell -6.90% so far this year. What now?

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] closed the trading session at $0.63 on 03/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.572, while the highest price level was $0.676. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Metacrine Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Ms. Trisha Millican has resigned her position as chief financial officer. Ms. Millican will remain with the Company until March 31, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition. In addition, Mr. Michael York, currently senior vice president, business development and commercial strategy, has been promoted to chief business officer. Mr. York will oversee all business and corporate development activities for Metacrine including evaluation and execution of licensing, partnering and strategic transaction opportunities, as well as financial operations.

“I want to recognize Trisha for her commitment and service to Metacrine since our founding in 2015,” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, CEO, Metacrine. “Trisha has been a dedicated leader and collaborative partner to all of us and we wish her great success as she moves on to future endeavors.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.90 percent and weekly performance of 12.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, MTCR reached to a volume of 13191414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCR shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

MTCR stock trade performance evaluation

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, MTCR shares gained by 26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5071, while it was recorded at 0.5908 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9693 for the last 200 days.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MTCR is now -47.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -675.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.46. Additionally, MTCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] managed to generate an average of -$1,065,829 per employee.Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 23.50% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 924,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 432,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in MTCR stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $0.14 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 234.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metacrine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 1,095,636 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 8,828,490 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,602,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,322,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,239 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 8,525,852 shares during the same period.