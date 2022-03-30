Market cap of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] reaches 85.02M – now what?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PHAS] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.94 during the day while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on March 24, 2022 that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Highlights.

Achieved key clinical milestones for bentracimab program, with positive results from both the completed Phase 2b trial and interim analysis of the ongoing REVERSE-IT global Phase 3 trial.

Company remains on track to submit Biologics License Application (BLA) for bentracimab in mid-2022 and is preparing for expected commercialization in U.S.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 40.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHAS stock has declined by -35.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.45% and lost -35.63% year-on date.

The market cap for PHAS stock reached $85.02 million, with 48.05 million shares outstanding and 44.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 318.96K shares, PHAS reached a trading volume of 11367153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHAS shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PHAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, PHAS shares gained by 48.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4724, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7499 for the last 200 days.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -991.25 and a Gross Margin at +83.45. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.15.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PHAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 65.40% of PHAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHAS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,643,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,405,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 million in PHAS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.3 million in PHAS stock with ownership of nearly -28.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PHAS] by around 2,776,748 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,430,383 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,573,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,780,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHAS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,046,594 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,955,956 shares during the same period.