Market cap of HUYA Inc. [HUYA] reaches 1.35B – now what?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] traded at a low on 03/29/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.25. The company report on March 22, 2022 that HUYA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5813464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HUYA Inc. stands at 9.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.71%.

The market cap for HUYA stock reached $1.35 billion, with 238.68 million shares outstanding and 87.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, HUYA reached a trading volume of 5813464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $7.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68.

How has HUYA stock performed recently?

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.10 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.69 and a Gross Margin at +14.10. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55.

HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

There are presently around $316 million, or 71.60% of HUYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,823,177, which is approximately -3.492% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,709,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.48 million in HUYA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $40.18 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 4,916,068 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 11,591,105 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 43,739,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,246,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,592,164 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,598,164 shares during the same period.