Market Analysts see The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] falling to $6.50. Time to buy?

The Honest Company Inc. [NASDAQ: HNST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.79%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Fast Partners with The Honest Company to Implement One-Click Checkout for Customers.

Fast Checkout will help deliver an elevated customer experience for Honest customers.

Fast, the world’s fastest online checkout experience, announced today at ShopTalk that The Honest Company has implemented the company’s one-click checkout on their e-commerce site. On a mission to inspire everyone to love living consciously, Honest always strives to provide its customers with a seamless shopping experience to ensure they can easily access its products whether online or in store.

The one-year The Honest Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.89. The average equity rating for HNST stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $575.65 million, with 90.40 million shares outstanding and 83.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, HNST stock reached a trading volume of 6792459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Honest Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for The Honest Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Honest Company Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

HNST Stock Performance Analysis:

The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.79. With this latest performance, HNST shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.71% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Honest Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.26. The Honest Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.07.

The Honest Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $284 million, or 73.60% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC with ownership of 10,396,904, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,646,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.77 million in HNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.06 million in HNST stock with ownership of nearly 180.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Honest Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in The Honest Company Inc. [NASDAQ:HNST] by around 30,437,860 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 32,382,834 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,871,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,949,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNST stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,683,660 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 21,119,037 shares during the same period.