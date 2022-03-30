Market Analysts see Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] traded at a high on 03/29/22, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.35. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Mandiant Named a Leader in Cyber Security Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm.

New report acknowledges Mandiant as “known for superior, global threat intelligence and deep experience finding and rooting out sophisticated attackers”.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced its inclusion in “The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022” report. Through a rigorous 24-point evaluation of cyber security incident response services providers worldwide, Forrester identifies and ranks 13 top companies in the report. Mandiant is recognized as a Leader in the report based on market presence, strategy and current offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6230144 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mandiant Inc. stands at 0.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.80%.

The market cap for MNDT stock reached $5.19 billion, with 236.26 million shares outstanding and 228.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 6230144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 142.09.

How has MNDT stock performed recently?

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 22.31 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $4,433 million, or 85.40% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,727,091, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,082,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.13 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $356.96 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 36,169,170 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 29,459,180 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 133,167,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,796,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,083,069 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 19,788,893 shares during the same period.