LHC Group Inc. [LHCG] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $150

LHC Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LHCG] surged by $9.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $168.98 during the day while it closed the day at $166.56. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Archbold Medical Center Partners with LHC Group for Home Health Services.

Partnership will provide home health in seven Georgia counties.

Archbold Medical Center and LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced they have signed a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture and enhance home health services in Thomasville, Ga., and across the greater region. The joint venture will include two locations serving Thomas, Brooks, Grady, Colquitt, Mitchell, Decatur, and Seminole counties, expanding the LHC Group service area to five additional counties.

LHC Group Inc. stock has also gained 8.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LHCG stock has inclined by 20.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.68% and gained 21.37% year-on date.

The market cap for LHCG stock reached $5.40 billion, with 31.17 million shares outstanding and 30.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.92K shares, LHCG reached a trading volume of 6979414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LHCG shares is $168.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LHCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for LHC Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for LHC Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on LHCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LHC Group Inc. is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

LHC Group Inc. [LHCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31. With this latest performance, LHCG shares gained by 22.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.08 for LHC Group Inc. [LHCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.93, while it was recorded at 157.33 for the last single week of trading, and 155.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LHC Group Inc. [LHCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.89 and a Gross Margin at +37.15. LHC Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17.

LHC Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHC Group Inc. go to 13.29%.

There are presently around $4,537 million, or 93.30% of LHCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LHCG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,235,392, which is approximately 4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,981,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.7 million in LHCG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $338.98 million in LHCG stock with ownership of nearly -34.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LHC Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in LHC Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LHCG] by around 3,440,110 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 4,785,316 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 20,628,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,853,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LHCG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,562 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,037 shares during the same period.