Koss Corporation [KOSS] Revenue clocked in at $18.20 million, down -11.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Koss Corporation [NASDAQ: KOSS] plunged by -$0.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.61 during the day while it closed the day at $9.47. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Koss Corporation Releases Second Fiscal Quarter Results.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Sales for the second fiscal quarter were $4,415,886, which is a 10.4% decrease from sales of $4,929,789 for the same three-month period one year ago. The three-month net income was $578,969, compared to net income of $508,890 for the second fiscal quarter in the prior year. Diluted and basic income per common share for the quarter was $0.06 compared to diluted and basic income per common share of $0.07 for the three-month period one year ago.

Koss Corporation stock has also loss -1.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KOSS stock has declined by -18.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.36% and lost -11.33% year-on date.

The market cap for KOSS stock reached $95.46 million, with 9.14 million shares outstanding and 4.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 297.30K shares, KOSS reached a trading volume of 8191365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koss Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

KOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Koss Corporation [KOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, KOSS shares gained by 23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for Koss Corporation [KOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 14.63 for the last 200 days.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Koss Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 12.80% of KOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOSS stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 546,528, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 183,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 million in KOSS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.58 million in KOSS stock with ownership of nearly 5.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Koss Corporation [NASDAQ:KOSS] by around 678,755 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 44,470 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 448,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOSS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,136 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 29,442 shares during the same period.