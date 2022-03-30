JP Morgan lifts Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] jumped around 0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.63 at the close of the session, up 11.43%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Mr. Yulin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “Our total revenues reached RMB2.66 billion in the fourth quarter, representing a strong growth of 38% year-over-year. Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1.53 billion, which were negatively impacted by a sector-wide demand slowdown from the China internet space. To adapt to this market headwind, we conducted a timely strategic review of our businesses, proactively initiated down-sizing of our CDN services and focusing on non-CDN services (i.e. computing, storage and enterprise cloud services, or ‘core cloud services’). We expect these strategic initiatives to facilitate quality and sustained growth.”.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is now -57.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.715 and lowest of $6.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.02, which means current price is +165.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 6184719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $22.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $18, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KC stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 45 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

How has KC stock performed recently?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.88. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

There are presently around $461 million, or 35.20% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 13,734,062, which is approximately 78.31% of the company’s market cap and around 53.37% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 10,931,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.05 million in KC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $39.75 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 5.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 13,695,672 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,913,962 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 58,841,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,451,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,064 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,480,389 shares during the same period.