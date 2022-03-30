IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell -25.81% so far this year. What now?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] loss -5.71% or -0.75 points to close at $12.39 with a heavy trading volume of 10170910 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that IonQ Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Total contract bookings of $16.7M (5% beat) for the Full Year 2021.

Total contract bookings of $1.5M (115% beat) in the Fourth Quarter 2021.

It opened the trading session at $13.26, the shares rose to $13.35 and dropped to $12.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IONQ points out that the company has recorded 11.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 10170910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5048.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

Trading performance analysis for IONQ stock

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.34. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.00 and a Current Ratio set at 54.00.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $1,000 million, or 39.90% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,229,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, holding 6,138,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.66 million in IONQ stocks shares; and OUP MANAGEMENT CO., LLC, currently with $54.49 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 71,263,332 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 19,597,146 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,783,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,076,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,985,289 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 8,563,370 shares during the same period.