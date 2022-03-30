Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Stock trading around $32.03 per share: What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $32.15 during the day while it closed the day at $32.03. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Harvest ETFs announces March 2022 Distributions.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock has also gained 2.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTA stock has declined by -4.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.09% and lost -4.07% year-on date.

The market cap for HTA stock reached $7.35 billion, with 221.36 million shares outstanding and 219.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, HTA reached a trading volume of 4809867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $34.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 181.48.

HTA stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, HTA shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.16, while it was recorded at 31.54 for the last single week of trading, and 31.15 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,882 million, or 97.40% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,538,013, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 23,031,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.71 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $510.44 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly 3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 21,914,895 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 25,939,539 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 170,542,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,396,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,509,832 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,640 shares during the same period.