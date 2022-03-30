Goldman lifts Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] closed the trading session at $5.93 on 03/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.41, while the highest price level was $6.14. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Aurora Unveils Ride-Hailing Test Fleet, Based on the Toyota Sienna.

Fleet of Sienna-AutonoMaaS vehicles designed to interface with Aurora Driver.

Achievement of critical milestone demonstrates one of Aurora’s key competitive advantages, the transferability of its Common Core of Technology across vehicle-types.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.34 percent and weekly performance of 13.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, AUR reached to a volume of 4906429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AUR stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.28% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,345 million, or 39.40% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 56,342,737, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.09 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $204.73 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 249,893,992 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 75,727,718 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 73,235,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,386,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,487,324 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 57,953,261 shares during the same period.