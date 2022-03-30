Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Stock trading around $15.31 per share: What’s Next?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.3342 during the day while it closed the day at $15.31. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Gold Fields Limited – Results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2021 of US$789m (US$0.89 per share). This compared with profit of US$723m (US$0.82 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

A final dividend number 95 of 260 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 March 2022, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 470 SA cents per share(gross).

Gold Fields Limited stock has also loss -2.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GFI stock has inclined by 45.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.80% and gained 39.31% year-on date.

The market cap for GFI stock reached $14.18 billion, with 886.89 million shares outstanding and 886.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 6630301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84.

GFI stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 18,921,438 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 39,931,729 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 162,214,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,067,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,065,950 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,323,093 shares during the same period.