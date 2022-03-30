For The RealReal Inc. [REAL], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.24 during the day while it closed the day at $8.16. The company report on March 22, 2022 that The RealReal Announces Vision 2025 Financial Targets at Investor Day 2022.

The Company is Targeting Gross Merchandise Value of $5+ Billion, Total Revenue of $1.5+ Billion and Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $100+ Million in 2025.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced its Vision 2025 financial targets and will host its Investor Day later today.

The RealReal Inc. stock has also loss -1.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REAL stock has declined by -26.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.91% and lost -29.72% year-on date.

The market cap for REAL stock reached $798.05 million, with 91.86 million shares outstanding and 88.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 5139494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.86 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $649 million, or 97.50% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,774,532, which is approximately -20.973% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,225,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.72 million in REAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.68 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 17.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 14,963,480 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 16,186,486 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 51,477,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,627,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,479 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,850,821 shares during the same period.