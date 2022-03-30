For Lipocine Inc. [LPCN], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.44%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that LIPOCINE ANNOUNCES ITS PARTNER RECEIVED FDA APPROVAL OF TLANDO™.

Commercial launch expected in 2Q 2022.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative products for neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders, announced today that Antares Pharma, Inc. issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved TLANDO™ (testosterone undecanoate), an oral treatment for testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”) in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism. Lipocine licensed the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for TLANDO™ to Antares Pharma.

Over the last 12 months, LPCN stock rose by 0.69%. The one-year Lipocine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.33.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.99 million, with 88.31 million shares outstanding and 86.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 734.87K shares, LPCN stock reached a trading volume of 5423765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock. On January 11, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LPCN shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

LPCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.44. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2654, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2160 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lipocine Inc. Fundamentals:

Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 12.20% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,809,970, which is approximately -0.141% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,594,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 million in LPCN stocks shares; and WEALTH EFFECTS LLC, currently with $2.71 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 2,149,226 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 718,372 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,747,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,615,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,651 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 94,951 shares during the same period.