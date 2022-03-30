Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell -0.76% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] surged by $2.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $103.48 during the day while it closed the day at $103.00. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Magnati Enables Businesses to Accept Contactless Payments on Their Own Phones with Technology from Fiserv.

Businesses of all sizes will be able to use Android smartphones and tablets as contactless payment terminals .

Magnati, a regional leader in the payment solutions industry, is enabling businesses of all sizes to accept contactless transactions of any value using their own Android smartphones and tablets as a payments terminal. This new capability will be available through a mobile app downloaded from the Google Play store and enabled by software point-of-sale (SoftPoS) technology from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

Fiserv Inc. stock has also gained 2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FISV stock has declined by -1.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.79% and lost -0.76% year-on date.

The market cap for FISV stock reached $65.97 billion, with 656.60 million shares outstanding and 611.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 5135464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $128.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.69, while it was recorded at 100.35 for the last single week of trading, and 105.69 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.54%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60,242 million, or 93.10% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,583, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,832,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.06 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -6.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 54,402,030 shares. Additionally, 664 investors decreased positions by around 61,908,640 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 481,686,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,996,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,144,418 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 8,661,507 shares during the same period.