First BanCorp. [FBP] stock Initiated by Hovde Group analyst, price target now $17

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] traded at a high on 03/29/22, posting a 6.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.23. The company report on February 10, 2022 that First BanCorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6271266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First BanCorp. stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.72%.

The market cap for FBP stock reached $2.77 billion, with 203.27 million shares outstanding and 194.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, FBP reached a trading volume of 6271266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First BanCorp. [FBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62.

How has FBP stock performed recently?

First BanCorp. [FBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, FBP shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.05, while it was recorded at 13.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.35 for the last 200 days.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.46. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

Insider trade positions for First BanCorp. [FBP]

There are presently around $2,458 million, or 95.60% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,534,835, which is approximately -4.297% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,099,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.24 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $207.29 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -3.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 13,724,929 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 20,916,217 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 149,776,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,417,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,890,487 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,217,317 shares during the same period.