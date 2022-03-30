Fastly Inc. [FSLY] is -47.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] gained 6.46% or 1.12 points to close at $18.45 with a heavy trading volume of 4605215 shares. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Fastly Only Vendor Named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection for Four Consecutive Years.

Highest-rated amongst customers who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced it was named a March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the fourth consecutive year. In a review completed by verified enterprise customers, Fastly Next-Gen WAF was recognized as one of the highest rated Web Application Firewall solutions among customers who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF. Pulled from an aggregate set of reviews, enterprise IT professionals gave Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars – an exceptional overall rating in the WAAP market on Gartner Peer Insights.

It opened the trading session at $17.71, the shares rose to $18.61 and dropped to $17.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSLY points out that the company has recorded -53.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, FSLY reached to a volume of 4605215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $23.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $30 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $23, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on FSLY stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSLY shares from 43 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

Trading performance analysis for FSLY stock

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, FSLY shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastly Inc. [FSLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.11 and a Gross Margin at +51.09. Fastly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.18.

Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

There are presently around $1,356 million, or 66.00% of FSLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 13,849,381, which is approximately -1.044% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, holding 11,869,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.71 million in FSLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $162.74 million in FSLY stock with ownership of nearly 9.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastly Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY] by around 12,213,706 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 6,510,309 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 59,524,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,248,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,039,769 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,466,612 shares during the same period.