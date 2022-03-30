Credit Suisse lifts AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, down -6.87%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Clinical Data Finding Potential Benefits of Nafamostat Compared to Regional Citrate for Anticoagulation of the Dialysis Circuit.

Study results demonstrate that nafamostat had similar efficacy as citrate, while providing lower toxicity and lower costs to the hospital over standard citrate anticoagulation. .

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced the publication of comparative data between two different dialysis circuit anticoagulants in pediatric patients undergoing continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). Nafamostat is a commonly used dialysis anticoagulant in South Korea and Japan where it has been approved for this indication for the past few decades, whereas regional citrate anticoagulation (RCA) is commonly used in the EU and US (under an Emergency Use Authorization), since nafamostat is not available commercially. RCA has the risk of citrate toxicity and involves a complex, labor-intensive dosing regimen and therefore there is an interest outside of Korea and Japan to develop nafamostat for dialysis circuit anticoagulation. AcelRx has recently acquired the Lowell Therapeutics nafamostat asset to develop it for use in any extracorporeal circuit, including the dialysis circuit.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -50.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3175 and lowest of $0.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.72, which means current price is +3.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 5128914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.08.

How has ACRX stock performed recently?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.33. With this latest performance, ACRX shares dropped by -38.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4036, while it was recorded at 0.3086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8216 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1294.78 and a Gross Margin at -33.18. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $9 million, or 20.70% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 8,365,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,325,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 million in ACRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.53 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 12,556,433 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,085,603 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,415,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,057,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,173,561 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,116,335 shares during the same period.