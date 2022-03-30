Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Stock trading around $0.24 per share: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 03/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2254, while the highest price level was $0.2525. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Established New Singapore Subsidiary to Focus on Its Core Business of Meta-Digital Technology.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, recently officially announced the establishment of its Singapore subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. The subsidiary will be fully focused on developing its business of digital commerce and products in the metaverse. This indicates that Color Star will be furthering its development into its core businesses through specialist subsidiaries.

Color Star is a global company with its main focus set on developing high technology. It currently has its own teams of experts operating in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Asia. In order to better facilitate the development and management of its business, it has set up subsidiaries in various countries. Each subsidiary is responsible for a section of Color Star’s commercial operations. The establishment of the Singapore subsidiary also heralds the beginning of the AI digital economy era, with the Color World metaverse platform as the starting point. The Singapore subsidiary will focus on combining digital merchants, digital products and the metaverse platform, providing an all-inclusive technology platform for retailers and members worldwide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.46 percent and weekly performance of -2.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 20545482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3549, while it was recorded at 0.2376 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6408 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $17000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 424,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.